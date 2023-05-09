How Nigeria Can Build a Post-Oil Economic Future

Nigeria is a major economic and political actor as the largest economy and most populous country in Africa. Yet its heavy reliance on oil reserves overshadows the country’s vast economic potential in manufacturing, tech, and other sectors. Why is Nigeria’s economy performing below its vast potential? What role do Nigeria’s resources, especially its oil wealth, play in this economic underperformance? How do power, politics, and decision-making affect this economic development challenge? What can be done to position the Nigerian economy on a path of sustained growth, transformation and diversification?

Join the Carnegie Africa Program in-person in Abuja, Nigeria for a special event featuring director Zainab Usman and her latest book, Economic Diversification in Nigeria: The Politics of Building a Post-Oil Economy, which was selected as one of the Best Books of 2022 on economics by the Financial Times. In partnership with Agora Policy, this event will open with a keynote speech on the imperatives of building a post-oil economic future in a rapidly changing global environment, and then Usman will give remarks on the challenge of economic diversification in resource-rich Nigeria, followed by an in-depth panel discussion.