How Nigeria Can Build a Post-Oil Economic Future

Tue. May 9th, 2023
Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria is a major economic and political actor as the largest economy and most populous country in Africa. Yet its heavy reliance on oil reserves overshadows the country’s vast economic potential in manufacturing, tech, and other sectors. Why is Nigeria’s economy performing below its vast potential? What role do Nigeria’s resources, especially its oil wealth, play in this economic underperformance? How do power, politics, and decision-making affect this economic development challenge? What can be done to position the Nigerian economy on a path of sustained growth, transformation and diversification?

Join the Carnegie Africa Program in-person in Abuja, Nigeria for a special event featuring director Zainab Usman and her latest book, Economic Diversification in Nigeria: The Politics of Building a Post-Oil Economy, which was selected as one of the Best Books of 2022 on economics by the Financial Times. In partnership with Agora Policy, this event will open with a keynote speech on the imperatives of building a post-oil economic future in a rapidly changing global environment, and then Usman will give remarks on the challenge of economic diversification in resource-rich Nigeria, followed by an in-depth panel discussion.

Waziri Adio

Waziri Adio is executive director of Agora Policy, a Nigeria-based think tank.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede is the founder and chairman of Coronation Capital Limited and co-founder of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

Shubham Chaudhuri

Shubham Chaudhuri is the World Bank country director for Nigeria.

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

His Excellency Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is executive governor of Kaduna State in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007 and the director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

Charles C. Soludo

His Excellency Charles C. Soludo is executive governor of Anambra State in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2004 to 2009.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.