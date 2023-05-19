The Nakba in Retrospect: Analyzing the Current Landscape of Palestinian-Israeli Relations

May 15 marks the 75th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, a defining moment in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that resulted in the displacement and dispossession of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and lands. More than seven decades later, the legacy of the Nakba continues to shape realities on the ground, with Palestinians still facing displacement, violence, and systemic discrimination.

To explore the impact of the Nakba on Palestinian and Israeli societies today, and to recognize Palestinian rights and self-determination, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a panel discussion on May 19, at 4:30 PM EEST. Among the participants will be vice president for studies at Carnegie, Marwan Muasher, Nur Arafeh, Sarah Leah Whitson, and Omar Shakir.

The discussion will be in English and moderated by Maha Yahya, the Malcolm H.Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center director. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube during the event.

For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org

