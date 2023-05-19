event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Nakba in Retrospect: Analyzing the Current Landscape of Palestinian-Israeli Relations

Fri. May 19th, 2023
Virtual

May 15 marks the 75th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, a defining moment in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that resulted in the displacement and dispossession of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and lands. More than seven decades later, the legacy of the Nakba continues to shape realities on the ground, with Palestinians still facing displacement, violence, and systemic discrimination.

To explore the impact of the Nakba on Palestinian and Israeli societies today, and to recognize Palestinian rights and self-determination, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a panel discussion on May 19, at 4:30 PM EEST. Among the participants will be vice president for studies at Carnegie, Marwan Muasher, Nur Arafeh, Sarah Leah Whitson, and Omar Shakir.

The discussion will be in English and moderated by Maha Yahya, the Malcolm H.Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center director. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube during the event.

Nur Arafeh

Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Nur Arafeh is a fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where she is co-leading the program on the political economy of the MENA region. Her research focuses on business-state relations, food insecurity, inequality, peacebuilding strategies, the development-security nexus and Palestinian-Israeli affairs.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Omar Shakir

Omar Shakir serves as the Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, where he investigates human rights abuses in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza and has authored several major reports.

Sarah Leah Whitson

Executive Director of DAWN, previously served as Executive Director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa Division from 2004 – 2020.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.