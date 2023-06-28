Beyond the Counter-offensive: Where Is Ukraine Headed?

Uncertainties abound as Ukraine begins its much-anticipated counter-offensive. Will it change the trajectory of the war or represent simply another phase in a lengthy stalemate? Meanwhile, next month’s NATO summit will mandate some tough choices about the war, Ukraine’s potential membership, and the unity of the alliance. To what extent will domestic politics in Washington, Moscow, Kyiv and key European capitals shape decision-making? And what are the long-term security options for Ukraine as the confrontation drags on?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Carnegie’s Kateryna Shynkaruk and Eric Ciaramella to discuss these and other issues.