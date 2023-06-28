event

Beyond the Counter-offensive: Where Is Ukraine Headed?

Wed. June 28th, 2023
Uncertainties abound as Ukraine begins its much-anticipated counter-offensive. Will it change the trajectory of the war or represent simply another phase in a lengthy stalemate? Meanwhile, next month’s NATO summit will mandate some tough choices about the war, Ukraine’s potential membership, and the unity of the alliance. To what extent will domestic politics in Washington, Moscow, Kyiv and key European capitals shape decision-making? And what are the long-term security options for Ukraine as the confrontation drags on?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Carnegie’s Kateryna Shynkaruk and Eric Ciaramella to discuss these and other issues.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Kateryna Shynkaruk

Nonresident Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Dr. Kateryna Shynkaruk is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Eric Ciaramella

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Eric Ciaramella is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His work focuses on Ukraine and Russia.