The Next Generation of Russian Oil: Will the Future Be Unconventional?

Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program hosted a book talk with Thane Gustafson, author of Wheel of Fortune: The Battle for Oil and Power in Russia, which explores the interdependence among Russia’s oil industry, politics, and economy.

Gustafson addressed whether Russia will continue to give high priority to Arctic oil development if the tight-oil revolution from North America spreads quickly to Russia, driving a renaissance of West Siberia.

