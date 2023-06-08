China’s Rising Influence in the Middle East

Although traditionally focused on economic engagement in the Middle East, in recent months China has indicated a greater willingness to engage in regional conflict mediation. The Saudi-Iran normalization agreement, brokered in Beijing, speaks to China’s growing involvement in regional political and security issues. Chinese officials have also expressed interest in de-escalating the Israel-Palestine crisis and renewing the Iran nuclear deal. Meanwhile, the United States appears to be shifting its strategic focus toward the Indo-Pacific and Eastern Europe. Will China replace the United States as the leading outside power in the Middle East? What role can Beijing play in meditating regional disputes? How are Middle Eastern states responding to rising U.S.-China rivalry?

Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with Maha Yahya, Yu Jie, and Benjamin Ho on the key issues in China-Middle East relations. This panel is the fifth of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2022-2023 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.