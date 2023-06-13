event

Climate Security in the Indo-Pacific: A Conversation with Pacific Island Ambassadors

Tue. June 13th, 2023
Washington, DC

Nations across the world, from Germany and the UK to India, China and South Korea have placed a renewed focus on Pacific Island nations. In September 2022, the Biden administration hosted the first historic US-Pacific Island Summit in Washington DC. Recent engagements such as India-Pacific Island Summit, US-Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue and South Korea-Pacific Island Summit further underline the increasing global interests and engagements with Pacific Island nations. As conversations and research on Pacific Islands take on a new significance within policy discussions and international collaborations, it is a great privilege to hear from and understand the issues of priorities, perspectives, and urgency within the Pacific Island nations.

Please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Embassies of Australia and New Zealand, for a conversation with Ambassadors to the United Nations and United States from the Pacific Island nations. The panel discussion will reflect on recent developments in Pacific Island nations with a focus on climate security and its challenges within the Indo-Pacific. 

Please Note: This event will take place at the Dupont Circle Hotel at 1500 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

event speakers

Margo Deiye

Ambassador Deiye is the Ambassador of Nauru to the United States and Permanent Representative the United Nations.

Pa’olelei Luteru

Ambassador Luteru is the Ambassador of Samoa to the United States and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Jane Waetara

Ambassador Waetara is the Ambassador of the Solomon Islands to the United States and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Viliami Va’inga Tone

Ambassador Tone is the Ambassador of Tonga to the United States and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darshana M. Baruah is a nonresident scholar with the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she directs the Indian Ocean Initiative.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.