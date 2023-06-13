Climate Security in the Indo-Pacific: A Conversation with Pacific Island Ambassadors

Nations across the world, from Germany and the UK to India, China and South Korea have placed a renewed focus on Pacific Island nations. In September 2022, the Biden administration hosted the first historic US-Pacific Island Summit in Washington DC. Recent engagements such as India-Pacific Island Summit, US-Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue and South Korea-Pacific Island Summit further underline the increasing global interests and engagements with Pacific Island nations. As conversations and research on Pacific Islands take on a new significance within policy discussions and international collaborations, it is a great privilege to hear from and understand the issues of priorities, perspectives, and urgency within the Pacific Island nations.

Please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Embassies of Australia and New Zealand, for a conversation with Ambassadors to the United Nations and United States from the Pacific Island nations. The panel discussion will reflect on recent developments in Pacific Island nations with a focus on climate security and its challenges within the Indo-Pacific.

Please Note: This event will take place at the Dupont Circle Hotel at 1500 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.