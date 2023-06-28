event

Distinguished Speaker Series: Dennis Wilder on Stabilizing U.S.-China Relations

Wed. June 28th, 2023
Live Online

U.S.-China relations have entered the most difficult period since bilateral normalization in the 1970s. Security and trade tensions remain unresolved, high-level dialogues are infrequent, and differences over the war in Ukraine are adding an additional strain to bilateral ties. Even so, a series of recent dialogues indicate the potential for a thaw in relations prior to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s possible visit to the United States for the Asia Pacific Economic Conference in November 2023. What is driving tensions in U.S.-China relations? How can Washington and Beijing stabilize the relationship? Can China and the United States establish a sustainable framework for managing bilateral competition in the 21st century?

Paul Haenle will sit down with Dennis Wilder to examine current challenges in U.S.-China relations. This discussion is the third of Carnegie China's 2022 Distinguished Speakers Series and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.

event speakers

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Dennis Wilder

Dennis Wilder is a senior fellow for the Initiative for U.S.-China Dialogue on Global Issues at Georgetown University, where he previously served as the managing director.