How Small States Influence Global Politics: The Case of Maldives

As the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific continues to be focused on interactions between larger players, there remains a significant gap in understanding how small states influence and shape global politics. A leader in advocating climate change and mitigation, as well as its presence at multilateral institutions, the Maldives provides a unique insight into the role small states play in global developments including on multilateral treaties, agreements and establishing norms and rules.

In line with the island nation’s engagement with global politics, the Maldives is re-opening its embassy in Washington DC in June 2023.

Please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for a breakfast conversation with Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of the Maldives and Former UN General Assembly President on the eve of the re-opening of the embassy.