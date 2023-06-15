event

How Small States Influence Global Politics: The Case of Maldives

Thu. June 15th, 2023
Washington, DC

As the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific continues to be focused on interactions between larger players, there remains a significant gap in understanding how small states influence and shape global politics. A leader in advocating climate change and mitigation, as well as its presence at multilateral institutions, the Maldives provides a unique insight into the role small states play in global developments including on multilateral treaties, agreements and establishing norms and rules.

In line with the island nation’s engagement with global politics, the Maldives is re-opening its embassy in Washington DC in June 2023.

Please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for a breakfast conversation with Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of the Maldives and Former UN General Assembly President on the eve of the re-opening of the embassy.

event speakers

Abdulla Shahid

Abdulla Shahid is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives. He has held the position since 2018. He served as President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly between 2021 and 2022.

Elina Noor

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Elina Noor is a senior fellow in the Asia Program at Carnegie where she focuses on developments in Southeast Asia, particularly the impact and implications of technology in reshaping power dynamics, governance, and nation-building in the region.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.