The Renewal of Clean Energy in Morocco

Climate change poses a grave threat to our planet, demanding urgent action from governments, businesses, and individuals alike. As the impacts of global warming become increasingly evident, Morocco has taken a proactive stance, recognizing the need to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Guided by a national strategy that places environmental preservation and economic development at its core, the country has made remarkable strides toward achieving energy independence and reducing its carbon footprint.

To discuss the renewable energy in Morocco, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a panel discussion on June 19, at 3:00 EEST. The discussion will include the screening of a documentary that provides a look at the nascent green energy transition in some sectors of Moroccan society, spotlighting the work and insights of scientists and innovators. It highlights, in particular, an invention that allows street cleaners to conduct their work with solar-powered carts.

The speakers will be Anas Mazzour and Abdel El Rahim Ksiri. The discussion will be in Arabic and moderated by Rafiah Al Talei. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube.

