event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Renewal of Clean Energy in Morocco

Mon. June 19th, 2023
Virtual

Climate change poses a grave threat to our planet, demanding urgent action from governments, businesses, and individuals alike. As the impacts of global warming become increasingly evident, Morocco has taken a proactive stance, recognizing the need to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Guided by a national strategy that places environmental preservation and economic development at its core, the country has made remarkable strides toward achieving energy independence and reducing its carbon footprint.

To discuss the renewable energy in Morocco, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a panel discussion on June 19, at 3:00 EEST. The discussion will include the screening of a documentary that provides a look at the nascent green energy transition in some sectors of Moroccan society, spotlighting the work and insights of scientists and innovators. It highlights, in particular, an invention that allows street cleaners to conduct their work with solar-powered carts.

The speakers will be Anas Mazzour and Abdel El Rahim Ksiri. The discussion will be in Arabic and moderated by Rafiah Al Talei. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube.

For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org.

North AfricaMoroccoMaghreb
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rafiah Al Talei

Editor-in-Chief, Sada, Middle East Program

Rafiah Al Talei was the editor-in-chief for Sada in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Anas Mazour

Movies producer. A media trainer, a worker in the field of journalism and editor-in-chief in a several of Moroccan and international media organizations.

Abed Al Rahim Ksiri

Expert and consultant on climate, environment and sustainable development issues