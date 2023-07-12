How Climate Change Impacts Nuclear Weapons

Most nuclear-armed states are currently undertaking extensive modernization campaigns to ensure their nuclear weapons are viable for decades to come. While motivated at least in part to address a changing geostrategic environment, how much do these plans account for a changing geophysical environment? How should governments better prepare to mitigate the likely dangerous nexus between climate change and nuclear weapons?

Join Carnegie for a discussion on climate change challenges to nuclear weapons with Tom Ellison and Jamie Kwong. Jamie will share findings from her new paper, How Climate Change Challenges the U.S. Nuclear Deterrent. George Perkovich will moderate.

