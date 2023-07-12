event

How Climate Change Impacts Nuclear Weapons

Wed. July 12th, 2023
Washington, DC

Most nuclear-armed states are currently undertaking extensive modernization campaigns to ensure their nuclear weapons are viable for decades to come. While motivated at least in part to address a changing geostrategic environment, how much do these plans account for a changing geophysical environment? How should governments better prepare to mitigate the likely dangerous nexus between climate change and nuclear weapons?

Join Carnegie for a discussion on climate change challenges to nuclear weapons with Tom Ellison and Jamie Kwong. Jamie will share findings from her new paper, How Climate Change Challenges the U.S. Nuclear Deterrent. George Perkovich will moderate.

Tom Ellison

Tom Ellison is Deputy Director of the Center for Climate and Security at the Council on Strategic Risks.

Jamie Kwong

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Jamie Kwong is a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

George Perkovich is the Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program and the Technology and International Affairs Program. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and security dilemmas among the United States, its allies, and their nuclear-armed adversaries. 