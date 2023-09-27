event

Climate Change Vulnerability in the Arab World

Wed. September 27th, 2023
The countries of the Arab world are acutely exposed to the accelerating impacts of climate change, including soaring heat waves, declining precipitation, extended droughts, and rising sea levels. These effects will magnify preexisting socioeconomic inequalities and problems of governance, worsening the plight of already vulnerable populations and putting more inhabitants at risk. Join the authors of a new Carnegie compendium for a discussion of these broad challenges and how Arab governments, civil society groups, and other local actors can better address climate change through more inclusive reforms and adaptation policies.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Issam Kayssi

Research Analyst

Issam Kayssi is a research analyst at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.