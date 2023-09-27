Climate Change Vulnerability in the Arab World

The countries of the Arab world are acutely exposed to the accelerating impacts of climate change, including soaring heat waves, declining precipitation, extended droughts, and rising sea levels. These effects will magnify preexisting socioeconomic inequalities and problems of governance, worsening the plight of already vulnerable populations and putting more inhabitants at risk. Join the authors of a new Carnegie compendium for a discussion of these broad challenges and how Arab governments, civil society groups, and other local actors can better address climate change through more inclusive reforms and adaptation policies.