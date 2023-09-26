event

One Year Later, What Is the Status of the U.S. Strategy Towards Africa?

Tue. September 26th, 2023
Washington, DC

In August 2022, the Biden administration’s “U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa” articulated a vision for a “21st century U.S.-Africa partnership.” While recasting traditional U.S. policy priorities – transparent governance, democracy, and security – the strategy also signaled new policy objectives concerning climate adaptation and post-pandemic economic recovery. The U.S. bolstered its strategic objectives with a pledge of $55 billion during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022.

One year later, how much progress has been made towards realizing some of the strategy’s core aims? What systems and processes have been constructed to implement the outcomes of the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit? How might recent developments – such as electoral transitions and economic and geopolitical factors – enable and constrain progress?

Join the Carnegie Africa Program as we host representatives from the U.S. government, the African diplomatic corps and the policy community to appraise the shifts and continuities in U.S.-Africa relations. The president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, will also be providing opening remarks.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Molly Phee

Molly Phee is the U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs. She most recently served as the deputy special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation.

Judd Devermont

Judd Devermont is the special assistant to the president and senior director for African affairs at the National Security Council (NSC). He most recently served as the special advisor for Africa strategy at the NSC from 2021 to 2022.

Johnnie Carson

Johnnie Carson is the Special Presidential Representative for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Implementation. Ambassador Carson has dedicated his 37-year career to African diplomacy, serving as the former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and Ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Elsie S. Kanza

Elsie S. Kanza is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for the Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United States of America and Mexico. Prior, she served as a member of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Executive Committee and Special Adviser to its President.

Joseph Asunka

Joseph Asunka is the CEO of Afrobarometer.