One Year Later, What Is the Status of the U.S. Strategy Towards Africa?

In August 2022, the Biden administration’s “U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa” articulated a vision for a “21st century U.S.-Africa partnership.” While recasting traditional U.S. policy priorities – transparent governance, democracy, and security – the strategy also signaled new policy objectives concerning climate adaptation and post-pandemic economic recovery. The U.S. bolstered its strategic objectives with a pledge of $55 billion during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022.

One year later, how much progress has been made towards realizing some of the strategy’s core aims? What systems and processes have been constructed to implement the outcomes of the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit? How might recent developments – such as electoral transitions and economic and geopolitical factors – enable and constrain progress?

Join the Carnegie Africa Program as we host representatives from the U.S. government, the African diplomatic corps and the policy community to appraise the shifts and continuities in U.S.-Africa relations. The president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, will also be providing opening remarks.