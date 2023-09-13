The Everyday Feminist: A Book Conversation with Latanya Mapp Frett

Globally, we are in the midst of a wave of attacks on women’s rights—from the repeal of Roe v. Wade in the United States to systematic rights violations in Afghanistan. But grassroots feminists are fighting back in large numbers, often far away from the media spotlight and with little financial or organizational support.

In The Everyday Feminist, Latanya Mapp Frett draws on interviews with prominent feminist activists and grassroots organizers and her own decades-long experience to show how everyday feminists are making a difference—and how we can better support their critical work.

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Global Fund for Women as Mapp Frett discusses the key insights and policy implications emerging from her research. Global Fund for Women is also excited to announce the launch of a new partnership with USAID focusing on gender and climate justice through movements at this event.