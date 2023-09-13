event

The Everyday Feminist: A Book Conversation with Latanya Mapp Frett

Wed. September 13th, 2023
Live Online

Globally, we are in the midst of a wave of attacks on women’s rights—from the repeal of Roe v. Wade in the United States to systematic rights violations in Afghanistan. But grassroots feminists are fighting back in large numbers, often far away from the media spotlight and with little financial or organizational support. 

In The Everyday Feminist, Latanya Mapp Frett draws on interviews with prominent feminist activists and grassroots organizers and her own decades-long experience to show how everyday feminists are making a difference—and how we can better support their critical work. 

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Global Fund for Women as Mapp Frett discusses the key insights and policy implications emerging from her research. Global Fund for Women is also excited to announce the launch of a new partnership with USAID focusing on gender and climate justice through movements at this event.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Latanya Mapp Frett

Latanya Mapp Frett is president and CEO of Global Fund for Women and serves on its board of directors.

Saskia Brechenmacher

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Saskia Brechenmacher is a PhD candidate and Gates Cambridge scholar at the University of Cambridge and a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where her research focuses on gender, civil society, and democratic governance.