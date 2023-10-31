event

A New Missile Age in the Indo-Pacific

Tue. October 31st, 2023
Washington, DC

The Indo-Pacific is on the cusp of a new missile age. As regional tensions rise, many countries are increasing their inventories of short- to intermediate-range missile systems. This proliferation could intensify already complex security dilemmas, particularly related to North Korea and the Taiwan Strait, and heighten nuclear escalation risks.

Geopolitical dynamics, including U.S.-China competition and action-reaction relations between North Korea and South Korea, are driving investments by Indo-Pacific countries in a range of missile capabilities. The U.S. withdrawal from the INF Treaty in 2019, after years of alleging Russian noncompliance, is also accelerating proliferation. Washington is now pursuing new ground-launched missiles, with a focus on Asia.

Join Carnegie for a discussion on the drivers and consequences of the spread of missiles in the Indo-Pacific with Masashi Murano, Ankit Panda, and Jenny Town. Panda will share findings and recommendations from his new Carnegie report, Indo-Pacific Missile Arsenals: Avoiding Spirals and Mitigating Escalation Risks. George Perkovich will moderate.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Ankit Panda

Stanton Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Ankit Panda is the Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Masashi Murano

Masashi Murano is a Japan Chair Fellow at Hudson Institute. He leads policy work on U.S.-Japan defense cooperation, building out the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, and nuclear and conventional deterrence analysis.

Jenny Town

Jenny Town is a Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center and the Director of Stimson’s 38 North Program. Her expertise is in North Korea, U.S.-DPRK relations, U.S.-ROK alliance, and Northeast Asia regional security.