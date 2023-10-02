With a population of over a billion people, India is the largest democracy in the world. As such, maintaining peace and security for such a large population can pose a daunting challenge for the government. Internal challenges have continually arisen since Independence, taking the form of insurgencies, caste disagreements, terrorist plots, electoral violence, sectarian conflicts and regional disputes.

A new volume entitled Internal Security in India: Violence, Order, and the State (Oxford, 2023) examines the evolving threats to Indian security and the state’s efforts to combat them. It analyzes the methods deployed by the Indian government, and the implications for the balancing act between preserving order vs. preserving true democracy.

Join Ashley J. Tellis in conversation with editors Amit Ahuja and Devesh Kapur, as well as Rachel Kleinfeld of the Carnegie Endowment, about the volume and the past, present, and future challenges of India’s internal security, and how the practices on the subcontinent compare with those around the world.

*Please note that this event was previously entitled "Indian Government Response to Internal Security Threats."