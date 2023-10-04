event

Reimagining Continental Asia: Launching a New Carnegie Initiative

Wed. October 4th, 2023
Live Online

In recent years, much of Washington’s, and indeed, the world’s, focus has been trained on Asia’s maritime spaces. Much ink has been spilled on the South China Sea, the contested maritime commons, China’s rise as a naval and oceangoing power, the complex interplay between nations of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, and the U.S. strategic role. But this singular focus on the water risks ignoring dynamic developments in Asia’s land spaces. The vast Eurasian landmass is not just where the interests of several major powers intersect but also where local players now exercise greater agency for independent action and coalitional self-help than ever before.

Carnegie Vice President Evan Feigenbaum will launch a new initiative with Carnegie colleagues Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, Temur Umarov, and Nicole Grajewski, joined by Asel Doolotkeldieva, a nonresident fellow at The George Washington University. They will focus on strategic dynamics in continental Asia and how regional players—not the United States or the transatlantic West—are driving both diplomacy and regional integration.

Asel Doolotkeldieva

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Nicole Grajewski Profile Picture

Nicole Grajewski

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Nicole Grajewski is a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Jennifer B. Murtazashvili

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Temur Umarov

Temur Umarov

Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Temur Umarov is an expert on China and Central Asia, and a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.