What’s Next for Thailand?

Mon. October 30th, 2023
Washington, DC

In September 2023, Thailands new government was sworn in four months after the country went to the polls. Despite the Move Forward Partys strong mandate from the Thai electorate, with the most votes and seats in parliament, it was the Pheu Thai Party that eventually succeeded in forming a coalition government. What will political fault lines in Thailand mean for the country as it navigates global economic headwinds and strategic tensions? Will democratic checks and balances at home lead to a more engaged Thailand, regionally and internationally? 

Join Elina Noor as she discusses these and other issues with Pita Limjaroenrat, the Move Forward Partys prime ministerial candidate and chief advisor.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyTradeSecurityForeign PolicySoutheast Asia
event speakers

Elina Noor

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Elina Noor is a senior fellow in the Asia Program at Carnegie where she focuses on developments in Southeast Asia, particularly the impact and implications of technology in reshaping power dynamics, governance, and nation-building in the region.

Pita Limjaroenrat

Pita Limjaroenrat is the chief adviser of Thailand’s Move Forward Party. He led the party as its prime ministerial candidate in Thailand's May 2023 general elections, which saw his social democratic platform win the most votes and seats in parliament.