What’s Next for Thailand?

In September 2023, Thailand’s new government was sworn in four months after the country went to the polls. Despite the Move Forward Party’s strong mandate from the Thai electorate, with the most votes and seats in parliament, it was the Pheu Thai Party that eventually succeeded in forming a coalition government. What will political fault lines in Thailand mean for the country as it navigates global economic headwinds and strategic tensions? Will democratic checks and balances at home lead to a more engaged Thailand, regionally and internationally?

Join Elina Noor as she discusses these and other issues with Pita Limjaroenrat, the Move Forward Party’s prime ministerial candidate and chief advisor.