event
Carnegie Europe

America’s Evolving Place in the World

Tue. November 7th, 2023
Carnegie Europe Office & Live Online

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, the United States’ global influence continues to wane—amid deep political polarization at home and global geopolitical tensions that threaten Euro-Atlantic security. And yet, America can emerge stronger from the crises it faces. This will require forging a fairer and more inclusive society, investing in a modern, human-centered economy, and strengthening partnerships with friends and allies.

To reflect on the tests U.S. policymakers face ahead of a crucial election year, Carnegie Europe will host a discussion with Dan Baer, author of the recent book The Four Tests: What It Will Take to Keep America Strong and Good, and Ambassador Julianne Smith, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

Copies of the book will be available at the event. A light reception will follow.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us at @Carnegie_Europe.

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesWestern Europe
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Julianne Smith

Julianne Smith is the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO.

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.