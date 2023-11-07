America’s Evolving Place in the World

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, the United States’ global influence continues to wane—amid deep political polarization at home and global geopolitical tensions that threaten Euro-Atlantic security. And yet, America can emerge stronger from the crises it faces. This will require forging a fairer and more inclusive society, investing in a modern, human-centered economy, and strengthening partnerships with friends and allies.

To reflect on the tests U.S. policymakers face ahead of a crucial election year, Carnegie Europe will host a discussion with Dan Baer, author of the recent book The Four Tests: What It Will Take to Keep America Strong and Good, and Ambassador Julianne Smith, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

Copies of the book will be available at the event. A light reception will follow.

