Navigating Discourses on Israel and Palestine: Civic Space, Expression, and Dialogue in Challenging Times

Public discourse on Palestine and Israel is often contentious. However, since the Hamas attacks on October 7 and the subsequent, ongoing military response from Israel, the violence has spurred particularly intense debate — as well as dialogue and deliberation –– in civil society, college campuses, social media platforms, and boardrooms. For some observers, the debates have also sharpened questions about the assumptions, points of departure, and appropriate norms of discourse in discussions about the conflict. What makes discussions of the situation in Israel and Gaza so contentious, and what can we learn about the role of constructive debate and deliberation in challenging times?

Join the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace for a conversation about free speech in times of conflict with Tino Cuéllar, Yael Berda, Daniel Levy, and Suha Salman Mousa. The event will be moderated by Julia Ioffe of Puck News.