New Digital Dilemmas: Resisting Autocrats, Navigating Geopolitics, Confronting Platforms

The latest publication from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's Digital Democracy Network, a diverse group of thinkers and activists working on global issues of technology and politics, probes four cross-cutting themes: the shifting landscape of digital repression in regions across the globe; the evolving role of digital sovereignty; the tensions between platforms, digital rights, and transparency; and issues of geopolitics and technological governance. In their new pieces, the network’s experts consider the growing role of technology in politics and society with insight and analysis aimed at bridging the gap between local perspectives and global conversations.



Join us for a timely conversation featuring Mahsa Alimardani, Arindrajit Basu, Agustina Del Campo, and Iginio Gagliardone, who will discuss these emerging digital challenges and their implications for our world.