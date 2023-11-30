event

New Digital Dilemmas: Resisting Autocrats, Navigating Geopolitics, Confronting Platforms

Thu. November 30th, 2023
Live Online

The latest publication from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's Digital Democracy Network, a diverse group of thinkers and activists working on global issues of technology and politics, probes four cross-cutting themes: the shifting landscape of digital repression in regions across the globe; the evolving role of digital sovereignty; the tensions between platforms, digital rights, and transparency; and issues of geopolitics and technological governance. In their new pieces, the network’s experts consider the growing role of technology in politics and society with insight and analysis aimed at bridging the gap between local perspectives and global conversations.


Join us for a timely conversation featuring Mahsa Alimardani, Arindrajit Basu, Agustina Del Campo, and Iginio Gagliardone, who will discuss these emerging digital challenges and their implications for our world.

Mahsa Alimardani

Mahsa Alimardani is a Senior Researcher at the international human rights organization, ARTICLE19, specializing in digital rights in the MENA region and a DPhil candidate at the University of Oxford.

Arindrajit Basu

Arindrajit Basu is a research lead at the Centre for Internet & Society, India (CIS), where he focuses on the geopolitics and constitutionality of emerging technologies.

Agustina Del Campo

Agustina Del Campo heads the Center for Studies on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information (CELE) at the University of Palermo in Argentina.

Steven Feldstein

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Steven Feldstein is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. His research focuses on technology and geopolitics, U.S. foreign policy, and the global context for democracy.

Iginio Gagliardone

Iginio Gagliardone teaches at Wits University and is the author of China, Africa, and the Future of the Internet (Zed Books, 2019), The Politics of Technology in Africa (Cambridge University Press, 2016), and Countering Online Hate Speech (UNESCO Publishing, 2015).