Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Gaza War: Implications beyond the Battlefield

Thu. December 14th, 2023
On October 7, Hamas launched an assault on Israel that resulted in the death of some 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 200 others, who were taken to Gaza. In response, Israel conducted air and artillery strikes on Gaza, which are ongoing, resulting in over 18,484 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. The brief humanitarian truce, which ended on December 1, led the two sides to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons and the distribution of limited aid for the besieged population of Gaza. The conflict has escalated regionally, with Iran, a supporter of Hamas, increasing the risk of a broader crisis involving other Iranian proxies, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis.

To discuss the war's long-term political implications beyond the battlefield and its influence on politics in Palestine and the Middle East, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center has organized a panel discussion on December 14, at 3:00 PM Beirut Time, with leading experts, including Marwan Muasher, Vice president for studies at Carnegie, Maha Yahya, director at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, Mohanad Hage Ali, and Yezid Sayigh. This panel is part of a series titled "Palestine: The wars in the war".

The discussion will be held in English. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube.

This webinar is part of a series of webinars on the Gaza war:

Mohanad Hage Ali

Deputy Director for Research, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Mohanad Hage Ali is the deputy director for research at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.