Gaza War: Implications beyond the Battlefield

On October 7, Hamas launched an assault on Israel that resulted in the death of some 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 200 others, who were taken to Gaza. In response, Israel conducted air and artillery strikes on Gaza, which are ongoing, resulting in over 18,484 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. The brief humanitarian truce, which ended on December 1, led the two sides to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons and the distribution of limited aid for the besieged population of Gaza. The conflict has escalated regionally, with Iran, a supporter of Hamas, increasing the risk of a broader crisis involving other Iranian proxies, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis.

To discuss the war's long-term political implications beyond the battlefield and its influence on politics in Palestine and the Middle East, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center has organized a panel discussion on December 14, at 3:00 PM Beirut Time, with leading experts, including Marwan Muasher, Vice president for studies at Carnegie, Maha Yahya, director at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, Mohanad Hage Ali, and Yezid Sayigh. This panel is part of a series titled "Palestine: The wars in the war".

The discussion will be held in English. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube.

For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org.

