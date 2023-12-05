event
German Foreign Policy in Flux: Assessing Berlin’s Leadership

Tue. December 5th, 2023
In 2023, Germany’s foreign policy evolved considerably. The country adopted its first national security strategy and took decisive action to align its positions more closely with those of its allies.

Yet, much remains to be done to tackle the challenges ahead. The EU’s enlargement process, Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, the West’s confrontation with China, and the growing influence of emerging powers in the Global South all require stronger German leadership on the European stage.

To mark the launch of The Berlin Pulse, the Körber-Stiftung’s annual flagship report on foreign and security policy issues, Carnegie Europe invites you to a public event on Germany’s and the EU’s foreign policy trajectories. Julia Ganter will present the results of the public opinion survey conducted for the report. A panel discussion with Viola von Cramon-Taubadel and Pierre Vimont, moderated by Alexandra von Nahmen, will follow.

There will be a light reception after the event.

This event is hosted in cooperation with the Körber-Stiftung.

Julia Ganter

is editor of The Berlin Pulse at Körber-Stiftung.

Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

Von Cramon-Taubadel is a member of the European Parliament of the Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance.

Pierre Vimont

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.

Alexandra von Nahmen

is the Brussels bureau chief for Deutsche Welle.