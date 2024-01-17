event

Indonesia Votes: Candidates, Campaigns, Consequences

Wed. January 17th, 2024
Live Online

On February 14, 2024, over 200 million registered Indonesian voters will have the opportunity to vote in the country’s general election. With new leadership at stake, three presidential and vice-presidential pairs are vying for the country’s highest offices: Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. 

What do these candidates and their platforms mean for Indonesia’s democratic trajectory, political stability, and economic future? Will President Joko Widodo’s mega-plans such as the new capital, Nusantara, falter or advance under the next administration? How will Southeast Asia’s largest nation balance industrial growth, sustainability, and social equity? What will Jakarta’s—or Nusantara’s—foreign policy look like as strategic tensions simmer in the region and globally?  

Join Carnegie’s Asia Program for a timely discussion on Indonesia’s upcoming elections with Sana Jaffrey, Mega Valentina, Philips Vermonte, and Elina Noor.

Elina Noor is a senior fellow in the Asia Program at Carnegie where she focuses on developments in Southeast Asia, particularly the impact and implications of technology in reshaping power dynamics, governance, and nation-building in the region.

Sana Jaffrey is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a research fellow at the Australian National University's Department of Political and Social Change.

Philips J. Vermonte is the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Universitas Islam Internasional Indonesia. He previously served as executive director of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Indonesia, and chairman of the Indonesian Pollsters Association.

Mega Valentina is the deputy director of the US-ASEAN Business Council, where she is at the forefront of driving advocacy and intelligence initiatives for the Maritime Southeast Asia and Financial Service portfolios.