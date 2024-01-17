Indonesia Votes: Candidates, Campaigns, Consequences

On February 14, 2024, over 200 million registered Indonesian voters will have the opportunity to vote in the country’s general election. With new leadership at stake, three presidential and vice-presidential pairs are vying for the country’s highest offices: Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

What do these candidates and their platforms mean for Indonesia’s democratic trajectory, political stability, and economic future? Will President Joko Widodo’s mega-plans such as the new capital, Nusantara, falter or advance under the next administration? How will Southeast Asia’s largest nation balance industrial growth, sustainability, and social equity? What will Jakarta’s—or Nusantara’s—foreign policy look like as strategic tensions simmer in the region and globally?

Join Carnegie’s Asia Program for a timely discussion on Indonesia’s upcoming elections with Sana Jaffrey, Mega Valentina, Philips Vermonte, and Elina Noor.