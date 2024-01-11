event
Meeting Egypt’s Environmental Challenges

Thu. January 11th, 2024
Virtual

While Egypt has made notable improvements in certain environmental sectors, it also remains one of the region’s worst polluters. The country hosted the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (known as COP27), offering it an opportunity to help advance the global environmental agenda, particularly in relation to recovery and regeneration. But the need for domestic action in Egypt is rapidly becoming more pressing. 

In 2019, Egypt’s overall ecological footprint per capita was 5.3 times higher than its per capita biocapacity, meaning that its combined imports of biocapacity through trade, liquidation of national ecological assets, and carbon dioxide emissions were greater than its ecosystems could absorb. Over the last 30 years, its average temperature increased by some 1.6 degrees Celsius, and may soon reach temporary hikes of as high as 3 degrees Celsius due to passing phenomena such as the El Niño climate pattern.

As the World Bank’s November 2022 Country Climate and Development Report for Egypt noted, “High temperatures and more heat waves will raise the already high evaporation rate, accelerate crop transpiration, functionally increase soil aridity, and elevate water requirements for human consumption and agriculture.” Rising sea levels are accelerating coastal degradation and threaten to inundate the Nile Delta, potentially displacing millions of residents and taking large tracts of arable land out of cultivation in one of the world’s three major “hotspots for vulnerability,” according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.  

For Egypt to meet these and other environmental challenges in ways that are both economically feasible and socially desirable, it must work effectively with its civil society and foreign partners. This will require transparency and inclusion in the design, implementation, and post-delivery phases of its environmental mitigation and adaptation strategies, among other important elements.

To discuss what is being done to tackle Egypt’s environmental challenges in a sample of sectors, the cascading impacts of climate change on the country, and the potential costs of maladaptation, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a panel discussion on January 11, at 4:00 P.M. Beirut time with Nadine Wahab, and Yasmine Hussein.

The discussion will be held in English and moderated by Olivia Lazard.

Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube.

For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org.

North AfricaEgypt
Yasmine Hussein

Yasmine Hussein is a research department director of an independent research center, focused on culture, heritage, and environment in Egypt.

Olivia Lazard

Nonresident Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lazard is a nonresident fellow at Carnegie Europe. Her research focuses on the geopolitics of climate, the transition ushered by climate change, and the risks of conflict and fragility associated to climate change and environmental collapse.

Nadine Wahab

Nadine Wahab is the Founder of Eco-Dahab, a sustainable destination organization in Dahab, South Sinai. She edited The Climate Change Primer, an introduction to climate change for policymakers, with Synerjies Research Firm. Eco-Dahab has worked closely with Dahab City Council, the South Sinai Governor's office and the Ministry of Environment to promote sustainable development in South Sinai.