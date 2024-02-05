Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and Central Asia

In recent years, China’s influence among Central Asian states has been on a steady rise. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is growing belief that Beijing is on the verge of supplanting Moscow as the dominant power in the region. This notion is supported by the first China-Central Asia Summit, which took place in the city of Xi’an in May 2023. Since then, China has deepened trade and investment ties within the region, while increasing cooperation on domestic security issues. China’s presence is enabling Central Asia to diversify its global connections and reduce reliance on Russia.

How do Central Asian countries view China’s growing engagement and what are their priorities with Beijing? What are China’s goals and ambitions in the region? How will China’s relations with Central Asia evolve in the years to come?

Please join Carnegie China for the second event of the 2024 Carnegie Global Dialogue Series. Temur Umarov, a fellow at Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Center, will moderate a discussion with Nargis Kassenova and Jiayi Zhou on China–Central Asia relations.