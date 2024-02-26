event
Carnegie China

Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and Europe

Mon. February 26th, 2024
Live Online

In recent years, China-Europe relations have undergone significant changes. While the two sides have differences over issues like trade and human rights, they share common interests in addressing global challenges related to climate change and public health. Nonetheless, difficulties remain. China’s ambiguous stance on the Russia-Ukraine war has led many Europeans to question Beijing’s role, and in October 2023, the European Union (EU) launched an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicle imports from China. In December, the EU-China summit in Beijing ended with little substantive progress.

How do European countries view China’s shifting foreign policy, and what are their priorities with Beijing? What are China’s goals and ambitions in Europe? How will China-Europe relations evolve in the years to come?

Please join Carnegie China for the third event of the 2024 Carnegie Global Dialogue Series. Lizza Bomassi, deputy director of Carnegie Europe, will moderate a discussion with Yifan Ding, president of the China Society for France Studies, and Alice Ekman, senior analyst at the European Union Institute for Security Studies.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Lizza Bomassi

Deputy Director, Carnegie Europe

Lizza Bomassi is the deputy director of Carnegie Europe, where she is responsible for harmonizing Carnegie Europe’s strategic and operational priorities and managing relations with Carnegie’s global centers and programs as well as partner organizations in Europe.

Yifan Ding

Yifan Ding is the president of the China Society for France Studies.

Alice Ekman

Alice Ekman is a senior analyst at the European Union Institute for Security Studies.