Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and Europe

In recent years, China-Europe relations have undergone significant changes. While the two sides have differences over issues like trade and human rights, they share common interests in addressing global challenges related to climate change and public health. Nonetheless, difficulties remain. China’s ambiguous stance on the Russia-Ukraine war has led many Europeans to question Beijing’s role, and in October 2023, the European Union (EU) launched an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicle imports from China. In December, the EU-China summit in Beijing ended with little substantive progress.

How do European countries view China’s shifting foreign policy, and what are their priorities with Beijing? What are China’s goals and ambitions in Europe? How will China-Europe relations evolve in the years to come?

Please join Carnegie China for the third event of the 2024 Carnegie Global Dialogue Series. Lizza Bomassi, deputy director of Carnegie Europe, will moderate a discussion with Yifan Ding, president of the China Society for France Studies, and Alice Ekman, senior analyst at the European Union Institute for Security Studies.