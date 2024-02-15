event

Should Ukraine Have Kept Nuclear Weapons? Deconstructing the Decision to Disarm

Thu. February 15th, 2024
Washington, DC

Three decades ago, Ukraine inherited—and subsequently relinquished—what was, at the time, the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal. In return for its disarmament, the United States, United Kingdom, and Russia made security guarantees to Ukraine. Twice, Vladimir Putin egregiously breached these commitments, by annexing Crimea in 2014 and invading in 2022.

Since Russia’s 2022 aggression, critics have wondered: Was Ukraine’s decision to denuclearize a mistake? Could Kyiv have retained nuclear weapons, and, if so, would that have deterred Russia? What lessons does the Ukraine case impart for other states that might contemplate nuclear possession today?

In her new book Inheriting the Bomb: The Collapse of the USSR and the Nuclear Disarmament of Ukraine, Dr. Mariana Budjeryn uses extensive archival research to shed light on the perceptions and decisions of Ukrainian leaders as they sought to secure Ukraine’s independence. Her research provides a timely, nuanced understanding of how Ukraine’s nuclear story should inform states contemplating the acquisition of nuclear weapons and those seeking to persuade them not to. Join George Perkovich as he sits down with Dr. Budjeryn to discuss.

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyRussiaEastern EuropeUkraine
event speakers

Mariana Budjeryn

Mariana Budjeryn is a senior research associate with the Project on Managing the Atom (MTA) at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.