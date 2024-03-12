event
Carnegie China

Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and the Middle East

Tue. March 12th, 2024
Live Online

In recent years, China’s footprint in the Middle East has grown. While traditionally focused on economic engagement, Beijing has become more involved in regional political and security issues. In response to the crises in Gaza and the Red Sea, China has called for de-escalation, but refrained from playing an active role in conflict mediation. Earlier in 2023, Beijing helped broker a normalization agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

How do Middle Eastern countries view China’s shifting foreign policy, and what are their priorities with Beijing? What are China’s goals and ambitions in the Middle East? How will China-Middle East relations evolve in the years to come?

Please join Carnegie China for the fourth event of the 2024 Carnegie Global Dialogue Series. Maha Yahya, director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, will moderate a discussion with Dr. Hesham Alghannam, Director General of the Strategic Studies and National Security Programs at Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and Jin Liangxiang, Senior Research Fellow at Shanghai Institutes of International Studies.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Hesham Alghannam

Nonresident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Hesham Alghannam is a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Jin Liangxiang

Jin Liangxiang is a senior research fellow at Shanghai Institutes of International Studies.