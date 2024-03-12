Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and the Middle East

In recent years, China’s footprint in the Middle East has grown. While traditionally focused on economic engagement, Beijing has become more involved in regional political and security issues. In response to the crises in Gaza and the Red Sea, China has called for de-escalation, but refrained from playing an active role in conflict mediation. Earlier in 2023, Beijing helped broker a normalization agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

How do Middle Eastern countries view China’s shifting foreign policy, and what are their priorities with Beijing? What are China’s goals and ambitions in the Middle East? How will China-Middle East relations evolve in the years to come?

Please join Carnegie China for the fourth event of the 2024 Carnegie Global Dialogue Series. Maha Yahya, director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, will moderate a discussion with Dr. Hesham Alghannam, Director General of the Strategic Studies and National Security Programs at Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and Jin Liangxiang, Senior Research Fellow at Shanghai Institutes of International Studies.