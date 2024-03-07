event
From AI to Drones: Governing Technology in an Age of Geopolitical Competition

Thu. March 7th, 2024
Carnegie Europe & Live Online

The United States and China are engaged in a fierce contest to establish technological supremacy and set international norms in key domains, from AI to drones. The European Union has joined this race, too. But as Brussels commits to advancing trustworthy, values-based governance frameworks, it increasingly faces the challenges of growing state and corporate competition, rival regulatory frameworks, and inherent risks of dual-use technologies.

To discuss how the EU can overcome these obstacles, Carnegie Europe invites you to a public event with Raluca Csernatoni, author of the report Charting the Geopolitics and European Governance of Artificial Intelligence.

A panel debate will explore the EU’s readiness to manage the threats associated with emerging disruptive technologies, at a time when national militaries and security agencies are struggling to grapple with their implications for the future of warfare.

A reception will follow the event.

Carnegie Europe is grateful to the McGovern Foundation for their support of this work.

This event is hosted in cooperation with the Peace Research Institute Oslo and the Royal Military College Saint-Jean.​

Technology
event speakers

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Raluca Csernatoni

Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Csernatoni is a fellow at Carnegie Europe, where she specializes on European security and defense, as well as emerging disruptive technologies.

Jessica Dorsey

Jessica Dorsey is an assistant professor at Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

Marijn Hoijtink

Marijn Hoijtink is an associate professor at the University of Antwerp in Belgium.

Chantal Lavallée

Royal Military College

Chantal Lavallée is an assistant professor at the Royal Military College Saint-Jean in Canada.

Bruno Oliveira Martins

Bruno Oliveira Martins is a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo in Norway.