What Is the Future of U.S.-Africa Trade Policy?

Trade and development are two key aspects of the U.S. relationship with Africa and Africa’s relationship with the rest of the world. However, the U.S.-Africa trade relationship is likely to be significantly shaped by the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). In his book How Africa Trades, David Luke presents a wide-ranging analysis of U.S.-Africa relations, including and beyond the lens of great power competition that informs Washington’s policy discussions concerning China’s influence on the continent. As the African Growth and Opportunity Act approaches its expiration in September 2025, and AfCFTA implementation proceeds, how will the United States approach its foundational piece of trade policy toward the world’s youngest continent?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for an informative conversation with leading experts from business and civil society to discuss Professor David Luke’s How Africa Trades and how the United States can rethink trade with Africa.

Read the book in advance: How Africa Trades