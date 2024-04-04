Climate Capitalism: A Carnegie Conversation

The capitalist pursuit of growth at all costs is one reason the planet is overheating. But it’s also possible, argues Akshat Rathi, to harness the forces of capitalism to tackle the climate crisis. Some people are already doing this, from the Chinese engineers and officials who control lucrative electric vehicle supply chains, to the U.S. energy executives trying to make money by putting carbon back underground. It’s cheaper to save the world than to destroy it—but can humans transform their economies in time to reach climate goals?

Join the Carnegie Endowment on April 4, in-person or online, for a discussion of Akshat Rathi’s new book Climate Capitalism, named one of the best books of the year by the London Times and a Kalinga Literary Festival best business book of 2024. Rathi, an award-winning senior reporter for Bloomberg News, will be joined by Noah J. Gordon, acting co-director of the Carnegie Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics program.

The discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A, so bring your questions—and stick around for a reception if you’re joining us in-person in Washington, DC. Books will also be available for purchase.