Imagining a European Postwar Order

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has triggered a seismic shift in European geopolitics, prompting governments to reassess policies from defense to energy. Initially seen by many as a transformative event, the war was expected to usher in a new era of unity, strengthened security ties, and a reaffirmed commitment to liberal values across Europe. But as the conflict persists, leaders are struggling to move out of crisis mode and set the foundations for a more robust European order.

To reflect on the challenges of postwar Europe, Carnegie Europe will host a discussion with Senior Fellow Richard Youngs, author of the upcoming book Geoliberal Europe and the Test of War, and Erik Jones, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies at the European University Institute. Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour will moderate.

