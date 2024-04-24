event
Imagining a European Postwar Order

Wed. April 24th, 2024
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has triggered a seismic shift in European geopolitics, prompting governments to reassess policies from defense to energy. Initially seen by many as a transformative event, the war was expected to usher in a new era of unity, strengthened security ties, and a reaffirmed commitment to liberal values across Europe. But as the conflict persists, leaders are struggling to move out of crisis mode and set the foundations for a more robust European order.

To reflect on the challenges of postwar Europe, Carnegie Europe will host a discussion with Senior Fellow Richard Youngs, author of the upcoming book Geoliberal Europe and the Test of War, and Erik Jones, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies at the European University Institute. Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour will moderate.

event speakers
Erik Jones

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie Europe

Erik Jones is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role. Previously, Balfour was a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. She was also director of the Europe in the World program at the European Policy Centre in Brussels and has worked as a researcher in Rome and London. She holds a PhD in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.