Carnegie Europe

In Conversation With U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

Thu. April 4th, 2024
Hotel NH Brussels EU Berlaymont

Carnegie Europe is honored to host a policy discussion on the future of transatlantic trade relations featuring U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

In conversation with Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour, Ambassador Tai will discuss the Biden administration’s efforts to forge a new path on economic policy that benefits the middle class.

On the eve of the sixth ministerial meeting of the Trade and Technology Council, she will also share her assessment of the future of EU-U.S. trade relations and how the transatlantic trade alliance is working to navigate current and emerging geopolitical challenges together.

This event will take place in person only. A light lunch will follow.

Katherine Tai

Ambassador Katherine Tai is the nineteenth U.S. Trade Representative.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.