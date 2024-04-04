In Conversation With U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

Carnegie Europe is honored to host a policy discussion on the future of transatlantic trade relations featuring U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

In conversation with Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour, Ambassador Tai will discuss the Biden administration’s efforts to forge a new path on economic policy that benefits the middle class.

On the eve of the sixth ministerial meeting of the Trade and Technology Council, she will also share her assessment of the future of EU-U.S. trade relations and how the transatlantic trade alliance is working to navigate current and emerging geopolitical challenges together.

This event will take place in person only. A light lunch will follow.