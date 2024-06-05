Cross-Atlantic Currents: 2024 Elections and the Future of Transatlantic Security

The future of European security is on the ballot in 2024. Both in Europe and the United States the growing appeal of right-wing candidates and ideologies threaten democratic values and multilateral cooperation. In the United States, domestic politics have slowed down recent efforts to support Ukraine and voters could elect a president who might turn away from NATO and leave Europeans to support Ukraine and defend themselves. In Europe, the European Parliament may become more right-wing, which could stall EU policy-making, reroute financial resources, and embolden national leaders to turn more isolationist.

In the face of right-wing surges in both Europe and the United States, how can transatlanticists convey the importance of cooperation? What should European policymakers prioritize in the short term to ensure that the outcome of these elections do not undermine support to Ukraine? What can they do in the long term to adapt to structural trends in U.S. politics and put European security and defense on a stable footing?