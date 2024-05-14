event
Carnegie Europe

Europe’s Rightward Turn: Assessing the Radical Right’s Influence on EU Foreign Policy

Tue. May 14th, 2024
Carnegie Europe Office and Live Online

Europe’s political scene is rapidly changing, with radical-right parties gaining ground across the continent. While they have yet to form a coherent force at the European level, their growing influence threatens to erode core EU values and complicate the union’s foreign policy making by deepening polarization and blocking consensus building.

As the 2024 European Parliament elections draw closer, Brussels must prepare to safeguard democracy and ensure the EU’s internal cohesion and external credibility. To discuss the challenges posed by the radical right, as explored in the publication “Charting the Radical Right’s Influence on EU Foreign Policy,” Carnegie Europe invites you to a public event with the report’s co-editor Rosa Balfour, Finnish parliamentarian Pekka Haavisto, and former Hungarian parliamentarian Zsuzsanna Szelényi. Ivana Dragičević will moderate.

A light reception will follow.

Carnegie Europe is grateful to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland for their support of this work.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.

Zsuzsanna Szelényi

Founding Director, Democracy Institute Leadership Academy

Zsuzsanna Szelényi is founding director of the Democracy Institute Leadership Academy at the Central European University and a former member of the Hungarian parliament.

Pekka Haavisto

Member, Finnish Parliament

Pekka Haavisto is a member of the Finnish parliament and a former Finnish foreign minister.

Ivana Dragičević

Editor at Large, N1 Television

Ivana Dragičević is editor at large at N1 Television.