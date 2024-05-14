Europe’s Rightward Turn: Assessing the Radical Right’s Influence on EU Foreign Policy

Europe’s political scene is rapidly changing, with radical-right parties gaining ground across the continent. While they have yet to form a coherent force at the European level, their growing influence threatens to erode core EU values and complicate the union’s foreign policy making by deepening polarization and blocking consensus building.

As the 2024 European Parliament elections draw closer, Brussels must prepare to safeguard democracy and ensure the EU’s internal cohesion and external credibility. To discuss the challenges posed by the radical right, as explored in the publication “Charting the Radical Right’s Influence on EU Foreign Policy,” Carnegie Europe invites you to a public event with the report’s co-editor Rosa Balfour, Finnish parliamentarian Pekka Haavisto, and former Hungarian parliamentarian Zsuzsanna Szelényi. Ivana Dragičević will moderate.

A light reception will follow.