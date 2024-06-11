event

How Can Policy Mitigate Climate Vulnerability in the Middle East?

Tue. June 11th, 2024
Live Online

The Middle East and North Africa, the most water scarce region in the world, is facing simultaneous climate, governance, and social challenges that the region's leaders and citizens can no longer ignore. In a new compendium series, “Climate Change in the Middle East and North Africa: Mitigating Vulnerabilities and Designing Effective Policies,” Carnegie Middle East program scholars and other experts in the field seek to address the nexus between climate change, societal vulnerabilities, and governance capacities.

Please join us as we launch our new compendium with three of the series authors: Dina ZayedReem Halaseh, and Shada El-Sharif. Sarah Yerkes, senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East program, and Joy Arkeh, research assistant in Carnegie’s Middle East program, will moderate. Discussions will focus on civil society activism for climate change in Egypt, urban climate vulnerabilities and governance in Jordan, and the over-arching correlation between climate change, socioeconomic and infrastructural vulnerability, and governance systems and capacities in the MENA region.

Climate ChangeMiddle EastNorth AfricaJordanEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Reem Halaseh

Consultant for the United Nations Development Programme

Reem Halaseh is an urbanist specializing in sustainable urban development and urban climate resilience, in addition to integrating and localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shada El-Sharif

Founder and Senior Advisor, SustainMENA

Shada El-Sharif is the founder and senior adviser at SustainMENA, where she leads advisory and awareness-raising activities on the green economy, climate, and sustainability in Jordan and MENA.

Dina Zayed

Independent consultant

Dina Zayed is an independent consultant and strategist working at the intersections of climate adaptation politics, international development, and public participation. 

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Joy Arkeh

Research Assistant, Middle East Program

Joy Arkeh is a research assistant in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on climate change, vulnerability, and governance in the Middle East and North Africa.