How Can Policy Mitigate Climate Vulnerability in the Middle East?

The Middle East and North Africa, the most water scarce region in the world, is facing simultaneous climate, governance, and social challenges that the region's leaders and citizens can no longer ignore. In a new compendium series, “Climate Change in the Middle East and North Africa: Mitigating Vulnerabilities and Designing Effective Policies,” Carnegie Middle East program scholars and other experts in the field seek to address the nexus between climate change, societal vulnerabilities, and governance capacities.

Please join us as we launch our new compendium with three of the series authors: Dina Zayed, Reem Halaseh, and Shada El-Sharif. Sarah Yerkes, senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East program, and Joy Arkeh, research assistant in Carnegie’s Middle East program, will moderate. Discussions will focus on civil society activism for climate change in Egypt, urban climate vulnerabilities and governance in Jordan, and the over-arching correlation between climate change, socioeconomic and infrastructural vulnerability, and governance systems and capacities in the MENA region.