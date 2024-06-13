event

What Strategies Work to Advance Women’s Political Power?

Thu. June 13th, 2024
In-Person & Live Online

Globally, women remain systematically underrepresented in politics. To address these inequities in political power, donor governments and multilateral organizations partner with hundreds of civil society groups every year to train women to run for office, support women leaders, campaign for gender quotas, and bolster women’s civic mobilization. Yet in recent years, the global context has become more hostile to women’s political inclusion. Democratic erosion, political violence, and the rise of illiberal politics pose mounting challenges.

Are current interventions to promote women’s political empowerment still fit for purpose? How can policymakers, practitioners, and advocates improve their work going forward?

To reflect on these questions, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace will host a discussion with the authors of the new book Aiding Empowerment: Democracy Promotion and Gender Equality in Politics, Saskia Brechenmacher, fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance program, and Katherine Mann, a University of Cambridge PhD candidate. They will be joined by Regina Waugh, senior global gender advisor at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, and Kristina Wilfore, director of innovation and global projects at Reset and co-founder of #ShePersisted. Francesca Nyakora, a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow in the Carnegie Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program., will moderate the discussion. A light reception will follow the event.

DemocracyCivil SocietyPolitical Reform
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Regina Waugh

Senior Gender Adviser, International Foundation for Electoral Systems

Regina Waugh serves as the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) senior global gender advisor. She works closely with regional teams and field offices to implement IFES’ approach to gender equality, women’s empowerment, and LGBTQI+ rights programming and provides strategic vision and leadership for IFES’s gender portfolio in outreach and partnerships; technical advancement and innovation; technical assistance quality assurance; business development; and program design.

Saskia Brechenmacher

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Saskia Brechenmacher is a PhD candidate and Gates Cambridge scholar at the University of Cambridge and a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where her research focuses on gender, civil society, and democratic governance.

Katherine Mann

PhD Candidate and Cambridge Trust Scholar, University of Cambridge

Katherine Mann is a PhD candidate and Cambridge Trust Scholar at the University of Cambridge. Her research examines the role of gender in conflict, armed group dynamics, and conflict-related sexual and reproductive violence.

Kristina Wilfore

Director of Innovation and Global Projects at Reset

Kristina Wilfore is a seasoned international development and elections specialist who has been on the ground in over 30 countries working with allies to create more inclusive and responsive democratic movements. From Eastern Europe to the Caucasus, Middle East and to the Americas, she advises governments, international NGOs, philanthropies, and civil society on how to create an enabling environment to meaningfully tackle digital threats to democracy.

Francesca Nyakora

James C. Gaither Junior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Francesca Nyakora was a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow in the Carnegie Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program.