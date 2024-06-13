What Strategies Work to Advance Women’s Political Power?

Globally, women remain systematically underrepresented in politics. To address these inequities in political power, donor governments and multilateral organizations partner with hundreds of civil society groups every year to train women to run for office, support women leaders, campaign for gender quotas, and bolster women’s civic mobilization. Yet in recent years, the global context has become more hostile to women’s political inclusion. Democratic erosion, political violence, and the rise of illiberal politics pose mounting challenges.

To reflect on these questions, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace will host a discussion with the authors of the new book Aiding Empowerment: Democracy Promotion and Gender Equality in Politics, Saskia Brechenmacher, fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance program, and Katherine Mann, a University of Cambridge PhD candidate. They will be joined by Regina Waugh, senior global gender advisor at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, and Kristina Wilfore, director of innovation and global projects at Reset and co-founder of #ShePersisted. Francesca Nyakora, a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow in the Carnegie Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program., will moderate the discussion. A light reception will follow the event.