How Does the Israel-Hamas War End? A Conversation with Ambassador David Satterfield

Mon. June 17th, 2024
Live Online

The Israel-Hamas war drags on seemingly with no end in sight. President Biden has announced a phased plan to end the conflict, but Hamas has yet to respond and Benny Gantz, a supporter of the plan, has left the Israeli government. Meanwhile, there’s serious concern about the prospects of a major escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border. What is the humanitarian situation for Gaza’s 2.3 million people? Is there any realistic planning for the proverbial day after? And what are the prospects for any regional peace initiative?

Join Aaron David Miller as he welcomes back to the program Ambassador David Satterfield, formerly the White House Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, to discuss these and other issues.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Ambassador David M. Satterfield

Director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy

Ambassador David M. Satterfield serves as director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. He has served as assistant secretary of state, National Security Council staff director, ambassador to Lebanon and Turkey, and chargé d’affaires in Iraq and Egypt. In October 2023 President Biden appointed him White House special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues to lead U.S. diplomacy in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In April 2024 he stepped down from this role and continues to serve as a White House senior advisor.