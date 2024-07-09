Is NATO a Good Deal? Making the Case for the Alliance to the Public

Registration
On July 9, representatives from NATO’s thirty-two member states will arrive in Washington, DC, for this year’s summit. Together they’ll mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the most successful military alliance of all time. Despite its pivotal role in regional cooperation, defense, and deterrence, NATO is often poorly understood by the citizens of its member states. In the last decade, politicians on both sides of the Atlantic have maligned NATO’s function and fairness. Today, many in Europe and the United States wonder if the alliance is a “good deal” for their country. In a year of seminal elections on both sides of the Atlantic, voters are reassessing their views on investments in Ukraine and in transatlantic security more broadly.
Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Europe Program to begin NATO Summit week with a discussion of how leaders in Washington and beyond might make a stronger case for NATO, including to those wary of military engagements overseas. CNN’s Jim Sciutto will moderate a conversation between Senator John Hickenlooper, Janet Napolitano, a President’s Intelligence Advisory Board member and former U.S. secretary of homeland security and Governor of Arizona, and Tobias Billström, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Sweden, the newest NATO ally, about communicating the financial and military responsibilities of—and benefits to—member states, and the role of the alliance in citizens' personal security and prosperity.
A light breakfast reception will be served from 7:40 a.m. before the fireside chat begins. Live stream will official start at 8:20 a.m. EDT.