Is NATO a Good Deal? Making the Case for the Alliance to the Public

On July 9, representatives from NATO’s thirty-two member states will arrive in Washington, DC, for this year’s summit. Together they’ll mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the most successful military alliance of all time. Despite its pivotal role in regional cooperation, defense, and deterrence, NATO is often poorly understood by the citizens of its member states. In the last decade, politicians on both sides of the Atlantic have maligned NATO’s function and fairness. Today, many in Europe and the United States wonder if the alliance is a “good deal” for their country. In a year of seminal elections on both sides of the Atlantic, voters are reassessing their views on investments in Ukraine and in transatlantic security more broadly.