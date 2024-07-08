Launch of Women LEAD: Women Leading Effective and Accountable Democracy in the Digital Age

Registration
On the margins of the seventy-fifth NATO summit, please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the National Democratic Institute for an event marking the launch of Women Leading Effective and Accountable Democracy in the Digital Age (Women LEAD), a new initiative from the Biden-Harris administration focused on advancing women’s political participation globally and addressing barriers to women’s leadership, both online and offline.
This event will convene senior officials from the White House, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Agency for International Development with government and philanthropic partners, civil society experts, and women leaders to discuss the critical link between women’s leadership and peace and security, and highlight shared efforts to advance women’s civic and political leadership globally through Women LEAD.
The event will be followed by a light reception.