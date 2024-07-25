event

The Future of U.S. Nuclear Arms Control Policy

Thu. July 25th, 2024
Washington, DC & Live Online

As Russia, China, and the United States build new nuclear weapons systems, the prospects for negotiating formal arms control treaties appear dim. The Biden administration continues to explore and support new pathways to manage nuclear risks, but Moscow and Beijing have thus far refused offers to substantively engage. Leaders of other countries appear largely unfamiliar with the subject and exert little effective pressure on the nuclear-armed states to cease nuclear arms racing.  

Please join us for a discussion of the present and future of nuclear arms control with Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability Mallory Stewart and George Perkovich, Carnegie’s Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons. After the conversation, Assistant Secretary Stewart will take questions from the audience.   

Nuclear PolicyArms ControlUnited States
event speakers

Mallory Stewart

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability, U.S. Department of State

Mallory Stewart is the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability (ADS) at the U.S. Department of State. She joined the bureau in 2022, after serving as a Special Assistant to President Biden and Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation at the National Security Council since January 2021. Prior to joining the NSC, she was the Senior Manager for Global Nuclear Security and Nonproliferation at the Center for Global Security and Cooperation in Sandia National Laboratories. From 2015 to 2017, Ms. Stewart was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Emerging Security Challenges and Defense Policy in what was then called the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance. Before that, Ms. Stewart was an attorney adviser in the Department of State’s Office of the Legal Adviser, beginning in 2002. She holds an A.B. from Harvard College and a J.D. from Stanford Law School.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.