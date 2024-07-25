The Future of U.S. Nuclear Arms Control Policy

Registration
As Russia, China, and the United States build new nuclear weapons systems, the prospects for negotiating formal arms control treaties appear dim. The Biden administration continues to explore and support new pathways to manage nuclear risks, but Moscow and Beijing have thus far refused offers to substantively engage. Leaders of other countries appear largely unfamiliar with the subject and exert little effective pressure on the nuclear-armed states to cease nuclear arms racing.
Please join us for a discussion of the present and future of nuclear arms control with Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability Mallory Stewart and George Perkovich, Carnegie’s Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons. After the conversation, Assistant Secretary Stewart will take questions from the audience.