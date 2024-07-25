The Future of U.S. Nuclear Arms Control Policy

Mallory Stewart is the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability (ADS) at the U.S. Department of State. She joined the bureau in 2022, after serving as a Special Assistant to President Biden and Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation at the National Security Council since January 2021. Prior to joining the NSC, she was the Senior Manager for Global Nuclear Security and Nonproliferation at the Center for Global Security and Cooperation in Sandia National Laboratories. From 2015 to 2017, Ms. Stewart was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Emerging Security Challenges and Defense Policy in what was then called the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance. Before that, Ms. Stewart was an attorney adviser in the Department of State’s Office of the Legal Adviser, beginning in 2002. She holds an A.B. from Harvard College and a J.D. from Stanford Law School.