The IMF at 80: An Assessment of its Policies in the MENA Region

This month marks the 80th anniversary of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Originally established to keep the Gold Exchange Standard, the IMF underwent a change in its mandate in the early 1970s to focus on development and helping struggling economies. Over the decades, the IMF has provided several forms of support for Middle Eastern and North African countries (MENA), including technical and financial assistance as well as policy advice. However, the programs and structural adjustment policies advocated by the IMF have had harsh effects on MENA economies and societies. And while the IMF has changed its rhetoric to emphasize social inclusion and inclusive growth, its programs continue to face significant public and political resistance in the region.

Against this background, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is hosting a policy webinar on July 24, 2024, at 10 AM EST/5 PM Beirut time to assess the work of the IMF in the region, historically and in the present. The webinar will examine how the role of the IMF has evolved over time, evaluate its latest programs in the region, and discuss how the IMF can do better in the future. The event will feature Alia Moubayed and Nabil Abdo and will be moderated by Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center fellow Nur Arafeh.

The discussion will be held in English. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube.