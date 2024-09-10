Punishing Putin: A Conversation with Stephanie Baker on the West’s Economic Campaign Against Russia

When Vladimir Putin launched his all-out assault on Ukraine in February 2022, the United States and its allies responded with an unprecedented series of economic sanctions designed to punish his regime and damage the Russian economy and war machine. The West has pursued a relentless pressure campaign against Russia, freezing its currency reserves, confiscating the mega yachts of Russian tycoons, and tightening export controls. Unprecedented in its scale, scope, and complexity, this truly global effort is documented in a fascinating new book by Stephanie Baker, a veteran Bloomberg News investigative reporter.