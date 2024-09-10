event

Punishing Putin: A Conversation with Stephanie Baker on the West’s Economic Campaign Against Russia

Tue. September 10th, 2024
In-Person & Live Online

When Vladimir Putin launched his all-out assault on Ukraine in February 2022, the United States and its allies responded with an unprecedented series of economic sanctions designed to punish his regime and damage the Russian economy and war machine. The West has pursued a relentless pressure campaign against Russia, freezing its currency reserves, confiscating the mega yachts of Russian tycoons, and tightening export controls. Unprecedented in its scale, scope, and complexity, this truly global effort is documented in a fascinating new book by Stephanie Baker, a veteran Bloomberg News investigative reporter.  

Please join Andrew S. Weiss, the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, for a conversation with Stephanie Baker about Punishing Putin: Inside the Global Economic War to Bring Down Russia, in which she provides a deeply researched account of the West's economic campaign against Russia and its consequences. 

EconomySecurityRussiaEuropeWestern EuropeUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Stephanie Baker

Stephanie Baker is a veteran journalist who began her career reporting from Moscow during the 1990. Her work has been recognized by the Gerald Loeb Awards, the Overseas Press Club, the UK Society of Editors, the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, and the UK’s Foreign Press Association. She is a fixture across all Bloomberg media, including Bloomberg television, radio, and podcasts, and she has appeared on NPR, PBS, and the BBC.