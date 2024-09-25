Does the Indian Ocean Really Matter?

Registration
Is the Indian Ocean reemerging as a major theatre of global geostrategic competition? With ongoing Houthi attacks disrupting the shipping industry, the increasing complications caused by China’s evolving naval presence, and the rising importance of the Ocean’s littoral and island states amidst Sino-American and Sino-Indian competition, the Indian Ocean could be returning as a critical theatre. But how does the United States view the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean—both in itself and in comparison to the Pacific?
In her new book, The Contest for the Indian Ocean (Yale University Press, August 2024), Darshana Baruah delves into the dynamics of this evolving region, examining the power struggles, key players, including the role of small islands, and the broader interests that will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific.
Join Ashley J. Tellis in conversation with Darshana Baruah for a discussion exploring these issues. Lindsey Ford will provide keynote remarks. A reception from 5 - 6PM will follow the event.