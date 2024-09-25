event

Does the Indian Ocean Really Matter?

Wed. September 25th, 20244:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
In Person, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Is the Indian Ocean reemerging as a major theatre of global geostrategic competition? With ongoing Houthi attacks disrupting the shipping industry, the increasing complications caused by China’s evolving naval presence, and the rising importance of the Ocean’s littoral and island states amidst Sino-American and Sino-Indian competition, the Indian Ocean could be returning as a critical theatre. But how does the United States view the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean—both in itself and in comparison to the Pacific?

In her new book, The Contest for the Indian Ocean (Yale University Press, August 2024), Darshana Baruah delves into the dynamics of this evolving region, examining the power struggles, key players, including the role of small islands, and the broader interests that will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific.

Join Ashley J. Tellis in conversation with Darshana Baruah for a discussion exploring these issues. Lindsey Ford will provide keynote remarks. A reception from 5 - 6PM will follow the event.

Foreign PolicyClimate ChangeEconomySecurityIndiaIndo-PacificChinaUnited StatesJapanAustralia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Lindsey W. Ford

Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council

Lindsey W. Ford serves as the Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia at the National Security Council, the White House.  Prior to beginning her service at the NSC, Lindsey served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia.

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darshana M. Baruah is a nonresident scholar with the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she directs the Indian Ocean Initiative.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.