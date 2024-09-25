Does the Indian Ocean Really Matter?

Is the Indian Ocean reemerging as a major theatre of global geostrategic competition? With ongoing Houthi attacks disrupting the shipping industry, the increasing complications caused by China’s evolving naval presence, and the rising importance of the Ocean’s littoral and island states amidst Sino-American and Sino-Indian competition, the Indian Ocean could be returning as a critical theatre. But how does the United States view the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean—both in itself and in comparison to the Pacific?