event

Japan in the Indian Ocean: Toward a Stronger Indo-Pacific Strategy

Fri. September 27th, 202411:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EDT)
In Person, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

The Indian Ocean is a crucial part of the Indo-Pacific theatre. With differing global definitions of the theatre, Japan includes the entire Indian Ocean in its Indo-Pacific vision. It continues to be one of the critical partners for strategic, political and security challenges for nations across the ocean. Yet, the Indian Ocean remains disconnected in Japan’s Indo-Pacific strategy. 

A new publication from the Carnegie Endowment will underline Tokyo’s wide engagements across the ocean and offer policy recommendations on better integrating the region in its wider Indo-Pacific strategy. It will examine Japan’s priorities and underline opportunities for collaboration with partners and allies in advancing its strategic, economic and environmental priorities for the Indo-Pacific. 

Join Darshana Baruah in conversation with Ken Jimbo and Zack Cooper for an in-depth look on the role of the Indian Ocean in Japan's Indo-Pacific strategy.  Lunch will be offered from 12 – 1 PM following the event.

Foreign PolicySecurityClimate ChangeJapanIndo-PacificUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ken Jimbo

Managing Director of Programs, International House of Japan

Dr. Ken Jimbo is a professor of International Relations at Keio University and a Managing Director of Programs at the International House of Japan (IHJ/I-House).

Zack Cooper

Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

Zack Cooper is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he studies US strategy in Asia, including alliance dynamics and US-China competition.

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darshana M. Baruah is a nonresident scholar with the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she directs the Indian Ocean Initiative.