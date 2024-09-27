Japan in the Indian Ocean: Toward a Stronger Indo-Pacific Strategy

The Indian Ocean is a crucial part of the Indo-Pacific theatre. With differing global definitions of the theatre, Japan includes the entire Indian Ocean in its Indo-Pacific vision. It continues to be one of the critical partners for strategic, political and security challenges for nations across the ocean. Yet, the Indian Ocean remains disconnected in Japan’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

A new publication from the Carnegie Endowment will underline Tokyo’s wide engagements across the ocean and offer policy recommendations on better integrating the region in its wider Indo-Pacific strategy. It will examine Japan’s priorities and underline opportunities for collaboration with partners and allies in advancing its strategic, economic and environmental priorities for the Indo-Pacific.