China's Evolving Nuclear Policy: What It Means for U.S. Security and International Stability

For the first time in 44 years, China conducted a high-profile, full-range flight test of its intercontinental ballistic missile which flew across the Pacific Ocean. This occurred two months after an important political conference of China’s ruling party declared that the country would “accelerate the development of strategic deterrent capabilities”—the latest reaffirmation of Beijing’s commitment to significant nuclear expansion.

What are the most important recent developments in China’s nuclear and deterrence strategy? What are the implications for U.S. security and international stability? And how can the risks of an arms race and nuclear conflict be mitigated?