China's Evolving Nuclear Policy: What It Means for U.S. Security and International Stability

Registration
For the first time in 44 years, China conducted a high-profile, full-range flight test of its intercontinental ballistic missile which flew across the Pacific Ocean. This occurred two months after an important political conference of China’s ruling party declared that the country would “accelerate the development of strategic deterrent capabilities”—the latest reaffirmation of Beijing’s commitment to significant nuclear expansion.
What are the most important recent developments in China’s nuclear and deterrence strategy? What are the implications for U.S. security and international stability? And how can the risks of an arms race and nuclear conflict be mitigated?
Join James Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, for a conversation with Tong Zhao, senior fellow with Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, on his latest report, which analyzes the complex internal dynamics driving China’s evolving nuclear policy. They will be joined by Fiona Cunningham, from the University of Pennsylvania, and William J. Hennigan, of the New York Times.