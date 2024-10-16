event

China's Evolving Nuclear Policy: What It Means for U.S. Security and International Stability

Wed. October 16th, 20242:00 PM - 3:30 PM (EDT)
Washington, DC and Live Online

For the first time in 44 years, China conducted a high-profile, full-range flight test of its intercontinental ballistic missile which flew across the Pacific Ocean. This occurred two months after an important political conference of China’s ruling party declared that the country would “accelerate the development of strategic deterrent capabilities”—the latest reaffirmation of Beijing’s commitment to significant nuclear expansion.  

What are the most important recent developments in China’s nuclear and deterrence strategy? What are the implications for U.S. security and international stability? And how can the risks of an arms race and nuclear conflict be mitigated?  

Join James Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, for a conversation with Tong Zhao, senior fellow with Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, on his latest  report, which analyzes the complex internal dynamics driving China’s evolving nuclear policy. They will be joined by Fiona Cunningham, from the University of Pennsylvania, and William J. Hennigan, of the New York Times.  

James M. Acton

Jessica T. Mathews Chair, Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Acton holds the Jessica T. Mathews Chair and is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Fiona Cunningham

Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Fiona Cunningham is a nonresident scholar in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and an assistant professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania. She was a Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow in 2020-21.

Tong Zhao

Senior Fellow, Carnegie China, Nuclear Policy Program

Tong Zhao is a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, Carnegie’s East Asia-based research center on contemporary China. Formerly based in Beijing, he now conducts research in Washington on strategic security issues.

William J. Hennigan

Opinion Correspondent, The New York Times

W.J. Hennigan writes about national security, foreign policy and conflict for the Opinion section at The New York Times. He's currently the lead writer for the Times' ongoing At the Brink series about the modern nuclear threat.