Deciphering the Indian American Vote

Indian Americans are now the second largest immigrant group in the United States. Rapid demographic growth, the diaspora’s professional success, and close margins in modern presidential elections have led to the emergence of Indian Americans as important political actors. The political leanings of this group are especially salient in the leadup to the 2024 U.S. elections, as incumbent vice president Kamala Harris is the first presidential nominee of Indian heritage on the ballot. Yet, despite the rising political profile of Indian Americans, their political attitudes have not been the subject of extensive empirical analysis.