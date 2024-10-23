Democracy and the New Media Landscape

2024 is a critical year for democracy around the world, and Californians understand democracy to be an international, national, and local issue. Carnegie California’s upcoming survey shows that Californians are widely supportive of a U.S. foreign policy that advances democracy and human rights. They believe the U.S. elections in November to be more important than those in 2020 and understand the health and quality of democracy in California to be negatively affected by the discourse and tone of politics in Washington.

The survey also finds that misinformation tops the list of Californians’ global concerns. Nearly two-in-three Californians believe misinformation to be a major threat to California, a finding that holds across party lines.

The importance Californians place on democracy and their worries about misinformation have only elevated the importance of news and media while the industry itself continues to evolve and experiment with new approaches.