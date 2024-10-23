event

Democracy and the New Media Landscape

Wed. October 23rd, 20241:00 PM - 2:00 PM (PDT)
Live Online

2024 is a critical year for democracy around the world, and Californians understand democracy to be an international, national, and local issue. Carnegie California’s upcoming survey shows that Californians are widely supportive of a U.S. foreign policy that advances democracy and human rights. They believe the U.S. elections in November to be more important than those in 2020 and understand the health and quality of democracy in California to be negatively affected by the discourse and tone of politics in Washington.  

The survey also finds that misinformation tops the list of Californians’ global concerns. Nearly two-in-three Californians believe misinformation to be a major threat to California, a finding that holds across party lines.

The importance Californians place on democracy and their worries about misinformation have only elevated the importance of news and media while the industry itself continues to evolve and experiment with new approaches.

Please join Ian Klaus, founding director of Carnegie California, on October 23 for a virtual roundtable discussion on democracy and media with directors of three of the leading and most innovative news and media platforms to be launched in California in the last five years, including Danielle Bergstrom, founder of Fresnoland, Kristen Go, editor in chief of CalMatters, and Julia Marsh, editorial director for Politico California.

Ian Klaus

Founding Director, Carnegie California

Ian Klaus is the founding director of Carnegie California. He is a leading scholar on the nexus of urbanization, geopolitics, and global challenges, with extensive experience as a practitioner of subnational diplomacy.

Danielle Bergstrom

Executive Director and Managing Editor, Fresnoland

Danielle Bergstrom is a journalist and the founder of Fresnoland, an award-winning nonprofit investigative and explanatory news organization covering Fresno and Madera County, which launched in 2020. Prior to becoming a journalist, Danielle worked for over a decade as a city planner. She has a masters’ degree in regional planning from Cornell University.

Kristen Go

Editor in Chief, CalMatters

Kristen Go is the editor in chief of CalMatters, the state’s largest nonprofit newsroom focused on covering the intersection of policy and people. Before joining CalMatters, she was the vice president of news and initiatives at USA TODAY and spent time in leadership and reporting positions at the San Francisco Chronicle, Arizona Republic, and Denver Post.

Julia Marsh

Editorial Director, POLITICO California

Julia Marsh is POLITICO’s editorial director for California based in Sacramento. She is the top editor overseeing our ambitious expansion in the nation’s most populous state and the world’s fifth largest economy. Previously she was the New York editor at POLITICO and before joining POLITICO, she spent a decade at the New York Post covering courts and serving as the City Hall bureau chief.