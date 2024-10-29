Source: AFP via Getty Images

Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

What Next After Georgia’s Contested Elections?

Tue. October 29th, 20244:00 PM - 5:00 PM (CET)

Tensions are rising in Georgia following the weekend’s parliamentary elections, with both the ruling party Georgian Dream and a coalition of opposition forces claiming victory. President Salome Zourabichvili has voiced her support for the opposition and called for protests to be held today, while Georgian Dream is making plans to continue its rule.

The election results and ensuing political struggle will be discussed by Zaur Shiriyev, a nonresident scholar at Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, and Marta Ardashelia, an independent journalist from Georgia. The event will be moderated by Emil Avdaliani, a professor of international relations at the European University in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Zaur Shiriyev

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Zaur Shiriyev is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Emil Avdaliani

professor of international relations at European University in Tbilisi, Georgia

Marta Ardashelia

An independent journalist, editor-in-chief at the Georgian online magazine SOVA.