Navigating the Geoeconomic Shifts in the South Caucasus

Russia’s war in Ukraine has reshaped the geopolitical and economic landscape in the South Caucasus. Although the conflict has created new vulnerabilities for Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, these countries have also experienced economic benefits, particularly through increased trade with Russia. The international profile of Azerbaijan, in particular, has grown since 2022, with Baku set to host the COP29 climate change conference in November.
Against this backdrop, the EU faces the challenge of strengthening economic ties with a region that serves as a critical trade and transit hub.
To discuss the geoeconomic dynamics in the South Caucasus, Carnegie Europe invites you to a debate moderated by senior fellow Thomas de Waal, featuring Tinatin Akhvlediani, research fellow at the Centre for European Policy Studies, and Jody LaPorte, Gonticas fellow at Lincoln College, University of Oxford. Laurence Broers, associate fellow at Chatham House, will be a discussant.
A light reception will follow.